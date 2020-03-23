The weekend’s Wuhan coronavirus numbers

The number of new reported Wuhan coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday and then surged yesterday (Sunday, March 22). The Sunday total was 9,339, about twice the average for the few previous days. Italy had 5,560 new reported cases on Sunday.

The spike in new reported U.S. cases coincides with the increase in testing. Because the U.S. was late in ramping up testing, we cannot determine (at least I can’t) the extent to which our rising number of new cases is due to an increase in the rate of actual spreading of the virus.

The U.S. death toll also spiked on Sunday. It had held steady for several days in the 40 to 60 range. On Sunday, though, there were 117 reported deaths.

Italy continued to take a pounding over the weekend. It reported more than 12,000 new cases for the two days. The two-day reported death toll was about 1,400.

Among countries whose data we have good reason to trust, the U.S. now ranks second in total reported cases behind only Italy. We rank fourth in total deaths behind Italy, Spain, and France. Of course, the U.S. has a much larger population than these countries.

JOE adds: The surge comes from New York alone, which appears to have been able to activate widespread testing. New York is now per-capita the most-tested place in the world. Overall U.S. CFR from Wuhan Coronavirus stands at 1.25% and falling.