Dismissing the Flynn case

Embedded below is the Department of Justice motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn. United States Attorney Jeffrey Jensen’s review of the government’s Flynn case file and previously undisclosed documents recently produced in the case are the key to the government’s decision to abandon the case. Attorney General Barr chooses not to defend the indefensible, though that is not how his decision will be depicted. The dismissal motion is signed by interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Timothy Shea.

Wait until the FBI find out that Bill Clinton took $500,000 for a speech in Moscow. They’ll get Susan Rice’s “book” and throw it at him — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 7, 2020

Undercover Huber adds a little background in the tweets above. FOX News has a good story on the government’s motion to dismiss the case here. I hope we will hear from Mr. Jensen directly. The government’s dismissal motion is below.

Flynn by Brandon Conradis on Scribd