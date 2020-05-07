What gives in the Flynn case? (10)

The hits just keep coming. We know that Rod Rosenstein is an idiotic tool, but we had yet to see the scope memo he issued months late to authorize Robert Mueller’s work as independent counsel. The first “scope memo” was, shall we say, lacking. Now we can see the newly declassified and mostly unredacted version of the August memo Rosenstein issued to remedy the original memo’s defects. Politico’s Daniel Lippman and Kyle Cheney report on the memo in “DOJ releases Mueller’s marching orders.” They have also posted a copy of the memo online here. The Federalist’s Sean Davis addresses it in “Rosenstein Scope Memo For Mueller Peddled Steele Dossier, Logan Act Conspiracy Theories.” Andrew McCarthy comments on Twitter.

Rosenstein 'scope' memo was written and concealed because he failed to comply with regs in appointing Mueller, and was itself rife with problems and reliant on Steele dossier and other nonsense. From 2 yrs ago: https://t.co/meI0Wwzcil — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) May 7, 2020

The fraudulent Steele Dossier — covertly procured by the Clinton campaign and peddled to the FBI — is at the heart of what I called The Mueller Switch Project. A lot of people have a lot to answer for in the biggest scandal in American political history — Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Carter Page and George P. not among them. Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, Susan Rice, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and others who remain at large are definitely among them. “Absolutely insane” doesn’t quite capture it, but it will have to do this morning.

Absolutely insane: Rod Rosenstein wrote a scope memo not only tasking Mueller with investigating vague “Collusion”, but also @GenFlynn for violating the Logan Act(!) and @GeorgePapa19 for being an unregistered agent of Israel https://t.co/0n4Fg1hogL — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 6, 2020