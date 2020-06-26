Chronicles of the Crazy Time (11)

• Okay, let’s start off with headlines that require no commentary:
Oregon, Oregon State dropping ‘Civil War’ name for rivalry games
It’s Time to Rename John Wayne Airport
South Park is now on HBO Max—with five episodes missing
Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products
Mathematicians Urge Ending Work With Police
Some call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem
‘The Simpsons’ to Recast Characters of Color, ‘Family Guy’ Actor Stops Voicing Black Role
Texas realtor group says it will no longer use the word “master” to describe bedrooms and bathrooms in its listings
And, the winner:
Minneapolis City Council Unanimously Votes To Dismantle Police Force
• Well this is embarrassing: the majority of people attending protest rallies are white, according to a brand new Pew Research survey. Pew does backflips to try to obscure this fact, calling the demographic makeup of protesters “diverse.” But even Pew can’t avoid acknowledging the magnitude of the numbers:
Black Americans account for 17% of those who say they attended a protest focused on race or racial equality in the last month, compared with their 11% share of all adults in the survey.
In other words, more than 80 percent of protesters are white or another ethnicity.
There’s much more in the pile on my desktop, but I need a drink.