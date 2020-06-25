“Elect Joe Biden and the anarchy will be coming to a town near you”

In the post just below this one, I cited a poll by Rasmussen for the proposition that unless Joe Biden gets wholeheartedly behind the police — something I doubt he’s capable of doing at this point — President Trump holds a winning hand on a very important issue. To get a sense of how the Trump campaign can leverage that hand, I invite you to watch this video that Tom Cotton prepared, and to consider helping in its dissemination.
