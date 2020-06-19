They’ve Come For Washington

This was entirely predictable, and now it’s happened. Anyone who thought liberals would be satisfied with demolishing the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson doesn’t know liberals. Last night in Portland, leftists destroyed a statue of George Washington:

Portland wakes up to see what antifa did overnight. A century old statue of George Washington was toppled & set on fire with an American flag. “White fragility,” “Damn white men” & other messages are written on the moment. On the ground nearby: “Defund white men.” pic.twitter.com/zjrsZHJC9o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020



Ngo attributes the vandalism to the hate group Antifa, which has been endorsed by Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison. The graffiti left behind by the leftists is revealing. “1619” shows that the New York Times’s anti-American project has been absorbed by, at a minimum, the far left.

Another photo of the vandals’ handiwork:

The battle in America is no longer between conservative and liberal, right and left. It is now between good and evil, sane and insane.

Here in Minnesota, liberals dismantled a statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood on the grounds of our state capitol for many years. It was a scheduled crime, announced in advance. State police attended the “ceremony” but stood by and did nothing. They were there, apparently, to make sure that no normal citizens interfered with the criminals. Our lieutenant governor praised the vandals’ action.

What do normal people think about these criminal actions by liberals and leftists? They hate them. Earlier today, we got the results of the most recent poll we conduct for Thinking Minnesota. We asked respondents how they feel about the destruction of the Columbus statue, giving them a menu of options. Here are the results:

Disgusted: 34%

Angry: 20%

Sad: 20%

That’s 74%. Another 6% said Anxious, while 3% said Fearful. 29% said either Hopeful, Satisfied or Happy (6%). So, yes, there are some malicious people in our society, but they are a small minority. And George Washington would score considerably higher.