Posted on July 30, 2020 by Scott Johnson in Big Tech

What gives with Google?

Is Google jiggering with its search results to disadvantage prominent conservative sites? The answer seems to be yes, but I’m not sure the relevant questions were asked at yesterday’s congressional hearing with the chief executive officers of the big tech giants — questions that follow up on stories such as this one or this one or this one or this one. Below is the clip that Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted featuring his exchange with Google’s Sundar Pichai.

