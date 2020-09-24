Posted on September 24, 2020 by John Hinderaker in Antifa, Black Lives Matter

More In-Kind Contributions to the Trump Campaign

Last night in St. Petersburg, Florida, BLM/Antifa thugs harassed people who were eating in local restaurants. This video shows just one such scene:


The people who do this are deeply contemptible, and it is only a matter of time before normal citizens lose patience with them and things turn ugly. No wonder President Trump is pulling ahead in Florida!

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses