More In-Kind Contributions to the Trump Campaign

Last night in St. Petersburg, Florida, BLM/Antifa thugs harassed people who were eating in local restaurants. This video shows just one such scene:

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020



The people who do this are deeply contemptible, and it is only a matter of time before normal citizens lose patience with them and things turn ugly. No wonder President Trump is pulling ahead in Florida!