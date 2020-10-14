Speech police alert: Judge Barrett said “sexual preference.” But so did Biden and Ginsburg

Yesterday, Sen. Mazie Hirono (Moron-Hawaii) chastised Judge Amy Coney Barrett for using the term “sexual preference.” Judge Barrett uttered these words while discussing Justice Scalia’s dissent in the case that legalized same-sex marriage.

Hirono intoned:

Not once, but twice you used the term “sexual preference” to describe those in the LGBTQ community. And let me make clear, “sexual preference” is an offensive and outdated term. It is used by the anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not.

Barrett apologized:

I certainly didn’t mean and, you know, would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community. So if I did, I greatly apologize for that.

I assume Barrett’s apology was sincere. And it was good politics.

But it turns out that Joe Biden used the term “sexual preference” as recently as last May. Not only that, the sainted Justice Ginsburg, whom Hirono described as “our champion,” used it in 2017.

I don’t know whether Biden has apologized for his act of political incorrectness, or whether anyone has asked him to. It’s too late for Ginsburg to apologize (if she didn’t).

Maybe Ginsburg will make it to heaven anyway.

There’s no limit to the foolishness of the leftist speech police. Nor to its hypocrisy.