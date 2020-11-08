Biden declares victory

With the support of the garbage media former Vice President Joe Biden declared victory over President Trump last night. NPR has posted the video and transcript of Biden’s statement here. Honkers for Biden turned out to blow their horns.

We still have questions about the outcome in critical states, but we are instructed that Biden has won. The counting continues in virtually every one of these states. Yet the media have declared Biden the winner. I didn’t understand that the power had been delegated to them, but here we are.

Biden’s remarks were full of the identity politics and leftist condescension that revolts us. Having participated in the disparagement, defamation, and vituperation of Trump as a racist and Russian agent, Biden called for unity. Indeed, serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden himself participated in the promulgation of the Russia hoax that dogged Trump in one form or another throughout his presidency. Why he would expect any response from Trump supporters other than vulgar contempt is beyond me.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” he said. If it has been lost, we thought the restoration was underway with Trump. We supported the restoration. That is not how you enlist the support of your opponents.

What Biden has already restored is the Obama baloney: “[O]nce again, America has bent the arc of the moral universe towards justice.” Because Orange Man Bad.

At the heart of his speech Biden called out:

But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans.

Now he tells us. The least that can be said is that this is regurgitated pabulum and that Biden has no standing to serve it up.