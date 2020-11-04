From the Trump campaign [UPDATED: McCain’s revenge?]

The leadership of the Trump campaign tweets:

WI: “It is within 1%. That is recount territory.” MI: Outlying GOP counties still to be counted. Confident in a pathway that includes MI. NV: Late-breaking mail gets Trump a win by a margin of 5,500. GA: “We have a healthy lead and that will maintain.”

(I’m not sure why some of these statements are in quotation marks and some aren’t. Maybe the quotes are verbatim statements by Bill Stepien, the campaign manager.)

When a campaign talks about a recount, that sound almost like a concession to my ears. Maybe this year, with all the room for irregularities, is a little different. Still, Wisconsin looks bad to me.

The other three states? I don’t know. Maybe the tweet is spin or wishful thinking; maybe not.

UPDATE: Although this tweet doesn’t mention Arizona, the Trump campaign is focused on that state. It, not Wisconsin or Michigan, might be Trump’s most likely path to victory, as John discussed here.

I sure wish Trump hadn’t denied that John McCain was a war hero. When Trump said this in 2015, some commentators thought it might wreck his chances of being nominated in 2016. Obviously, it didn’t. But maybe this, and other slights of McCain, will wreck his reelection bid in 2020.