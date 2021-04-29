Power Line’s Hero of the Week: Braden Ellis

Power Line doesn’t actually have—yet—an official Hero of the Week, but if we did, it would have to start with Braden Ellis, a student at Cypress College in southern California, who had the temerity to stick up for the police in a class presentation, indeed, suggesting police officers deserve to be regarded as heroes. His professor then spouts the ignorant nonsense that policing began and grew out of slave patrols, and then berates the student for his views.

This video of the exchange is only three minutes long, but the stupidity and arrogance of the professor makes it seem much longer—it is an example, surely replicable on a wide scale on our campuses today, of just how low academia has sunk:

More on the story from The Daily Wire.

Observations: Braden Ellis is more professorial than the supposed professor here. Which gives me hope in a certain way.

Second, The Daily Wire story for some reason does not identify the professor, and the Cypress College website is rather spare. (There don’t seem to be any portals or emails for administrators where one might ask about this travesty.) I think I have divined the identity of the professor, but want to confirm it before posting a name.

Prediction: Braden Ellis is headed for great things. I hope he has the opportunity to transfer to a college that will offer him a real education, like Hillsdale.