Joe Biden, shameless liar

In an impassioned speech today (or what passes for one in his current condition), Joe Biden claimed that the voting laws being passed and/or considered by some Republican controlled state legislatures such as Georgia’s pose “the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history.” This claim isn’t just false, it’s absurd.

Biden doesn’t know much about history, but he’s surely aware that there was a time in the last century when Blacks in some states had to answer difficult questions to the satisfaction of racist local officials to be able to vote. And even if they passed these tests, they might be shot at or even killed for exercising their right to vote. (All of this and more is set forth in excruciating detail by Robert Caro in his biography of Lyndon Johnson.)

Now, all Blacks have to do is prove they are who they say they are — same as Whites and everyone else. More than 80 percent of Americans support this common sense requirement. More than 60 percent of Democrats do. (The numbers are 75 and 60 percent in a different poll.)

Moreover, 69 percent of Blacks support voter id laws.

There was a time when virtually all voting occurred on Election Day. If you wanted to vote early, your options were limited and sometimes non-existent.

Now, in Georgia and elsewhere there are all sorts of opportunities to vote early. And the new Georgia law expands, rather than shrinks, these opportunities.

One can agree or disagree with this or that provision of a state’s voting law. But to compare these laws to Jim Crow is ridiculous. To claim that they are the most dangerous threat to voting in our history is sheer demagoguery.

Biden could think of no more original way to punctuate his tirade than parroting the question once put to Joe McCarthy. “Have you no shame?” he asked Republicans.

The question would be better directed at Biden. The answer, by the way, is no. Biden has no shame. He never has had.

Biden has already maxed out on “Pinocchios” — four of them — from the Washington Post for his lies about Georgia’s voting law. That’s no easy feat for a Democrat.

If it were possible to get five Pinocchios, Biden would deserve all of them for his latest outrageous claim on voting.