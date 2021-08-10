Breaking: Cuomo Resigns

Apparently the walls have closed in sufficiently that even a mega-narcissist like Andrew Cuomo couldn’t escape.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he is “stepping aside” from his office.

Cuomo called the impeachment investigation into him “politically motivated” — but added that he was stepping down because he would “never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

“I’m a New Yorker, born and bred. I’m a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society,” he said.

Cuomo continued: “New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”