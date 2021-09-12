Biden at Dover

A reader responded to my post about the shunning of Joe Biden by family members of troops who died at Kabul airport with this trenchant message:

The heartbreaking ritual at Dover AFB, too often repeated, is inherently theatrical. It fixes our national attention, ignites the glare of media coverage. Every word and gesture is pregnant with emotion and meaning.

We know this very well. And our leaders know it, or should. Their minions and keepers certainly do.

And yet…Biden? He was at his considerable worst.

Bad enough that these people died, and would not have died but for his impulsive self-pleasing idiocy; but for him to lecture their families about *his* loss, and to show impatience if they wanted instead to talk of *their* loss, as their own flesh and blood was borne out of the aircraft by an honor guard? To keep peeking at his watch, as if he were late for some more pressing or pleasing matter?

It’s such a terrible script. Nobody in theater would ever write it or produce it. Yet it’s the best that Biden can give us, and it’s not theater at all, it’s entirely real.

We’re watching a shell of a man; and he’s coming apart. His senility reinforces his lifelong stupidity. Both feed his angry defensiveness — typical of dementia patients. And in turn the anger feeds more stupidity. I expect this process will continue and accelerate.

Frightening.

Yes it is.