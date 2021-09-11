Found: The Ward Churchill for 9/11 @ 20

The left (i.e., the Biden Administration and the media) like to say that the greatest threat to America today is internal. They may ironically be correct about this. I’ve been wondering or expecting that we’d hear from Ward Churchill in the New York Review of Books or somewhere today, but it seems we’ve found a worthy successor for the fake indian:

Will it surprise anyone to learn that Jackson is a professor of political science at Syracuse University? She has locked down her twitter account today, but her personal website does a lot of the heavy lifting for us:

Jenn M. Jackson (they/them) is a queer genderflux androgynous Black woman, an abolitionist, a lover of all Black people, and an Assistant Professor at Syracuse University in the Department of Political Science.