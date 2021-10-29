How Desperate Is the McAuliffe Campaign?

This desperate: earlier today a group of Democrats lined up in front of a Glenn Youngkin bus holding tikis, as part of an effort to tie Youngkin to Donald Trump/Charlottesville/white supremacy:

Terry McAuliffe’s Communications Director said the men’s presence was “disgusting and disqualifying.” But no one was fooled, and she later deleted the tweet.



Before long, the Lincoln Project, a Democratic Party activist group, took responsibility for the stunt:



The escapade dominated Twitter today. It quickly developed that one of the “white supremacists” was the Financial Director of the Young Virginia Democrats:

I’m so sorry this is happening to you, CNN… https://t.co/kke1dV8nQu — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 29, 2021



Twitter scouts quickly determined that this woman is a Democratic Party operative:

Was the Lincoln Project really responsible for this fiasco? Donald Trump, Jr. thinks they took the fall for the McAuliffe campaign, which is certainly consistent with McAuliffe’s Communications Director trying to make hay out of the photo:

No chance Lincoln Project staged this, even though a “white supremacist” rally is right up Confederate Rick Wilson’s alley. The VA dem operatives involved have already been identified & locked down their social media. Busted. Don’t let Pedo Project take the hit for McAuliffe. https://t.co/vPgQBKGJ3I — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2021



“Pedo Project” deserves some kind of award. But as usual, the Babylon Bee gets the last word:

KKK Member Posing By Glenn Youngkin's Bus Turns Out To Be Ralph Northamhttps://t.co/2BbGRgot7b — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 29, 2021



The McAuliffe campaign is now backpedaling furiously, denying any responsibility. But this incident shows that McAuliffe is desperate. His internal polling must be awful, consistent with publicly-reported polls that show Youngkin pulling away. In his desperation, McAuliffe apparently has resorted to one of the lowest, and least successful, smears on record.

It only remains for the voters of Virginia to register their disgust on Tuesday.