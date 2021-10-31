In the Virginia race

Glenn Youngkin campaigned early yesterday morning in Arlington, deeply Democratic territory just across the river from Washington. He tweeted out the photos below to convey the size of the crowd he drew. It’s probably a mistake to make much of crowds in this context — I’ll never forget my night among the throng packed into the old Minneapolis Auditorium for George McGovern in the summer of 1972 — but Youngkin must be doing well to be spending time in northern Virginia on the closing weekend of the race.

Are you kidding me?! This crowd in OLD TOWN, ALEXANDRIA was on 🔥🔥🔥 this morning at 8 AM! The momentum is with us, Virginia! pic.twitter.com/wxrGShIAlH — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 30, 2021

Terry McAuliffe called on Kamala Harris to whip up the enthusiasm of the crowd in Norfolk. I draw the inference that McAuliffe thinks he needs help. If Harris is the help you need, you might be in deep trouble, but he also had Pharrell Williams on hand to deliver a weirdly impersonal message.

Kamala fails to fire up the crowd at a McAuliffe rally tonight in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/7jWbApLbSe — TRUMP_MAGA (@Trump_MAGA2024) October 31, 2021

That isn’t to say the event didn’t draw a crowd. It did. Rich Edson tweeted out the photo below.

Crowd at Terry McAuliffe event in Norfolk. Vice President Kamala Harris speaking now. pic.twitter.com/1PUyRV0Dp0 — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) October 29, 2021

Nick Arama collects a few more clips in the RedState post “Cringeworthy Kamala’s Effort for McAuliffe Just Might Make People Vote for Youngkin.” Arama’s roundup includes a clip of Pharrell Williams’s pitch to the crowd “to vote and be a part of the process of being a Virginian.” Woo hoo!

If McAuliffe pulls this race out on Tuesday the only conclusion to draw is that Virginia has become a deep blue state.