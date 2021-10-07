Joe Biden’s idea of healing America

The Biden administration pretends to perceive a threat of “domestic terrorism” when angry parents show up at school board meetings to demand answers as to why their young children have to wear masks all day and be taught that America is racist. Meanwhile, angry mobs who actually terrorize conservative politicians and harass a center-left one are subjects of benign neglect from Team Biden.

Rand Paul’s wife has had enough of this. Kelly Paul tweeted:

A mob held us hostage for ten minutes, spitting on and threatening to kill us. No charges! Fake anthrax and death threats sent to our home. No charges! Now just learned the person who called Rand’s Senate office threatening to shoot us will not be charged. I’m exhausted and angry.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s America.

Sen. Paul added:

The punk who assaulted the policeman defending my wife and I in DC went free but the Biden Admin. labels concerned parents as “domestic terrorists”?

That’s “healing,” Biden administration style.

And let’s not forget about the domestic terrorists who go by the name Antifa. Rick Manning of Americans for Limited Government reminds us that the FBI admitted to a House Committee that it does not track violence by ANTIFA as part of its monitoring of domestic terrorism.

Manning also points to the FBI’s attempt to gain access to the encrypted emails of 200,000 conservatives who use protonmail. This attempt isn’t based on any specific charges. It’s simply due to the Biden Justice Department’s assumption that conservatives are guilty until proven innocent.

Take all of this into account and you have what Manning calls “a federal intelligence infrastructure that is blind to real and obvious threats while choosing to engage in intimidation campaigns against parents who simply want the Marxist indoctrination of our children to end.” It adds up to “a politically weaponized federal government with no fear of being held accountable for abuses of power.”

Manning hopes that “with this past weekend’s assault on Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema by at least one illegal alien following her into a restroom and haranguing her while she was in a bathroom stall. . . a bi-partisan consensus can emerge that forces the Justice Department to quit accepting political violence from the left while imagining it from parents of all political stripes.”

That bi-partisan consensus may emerge among ordinary Americans, but I question whether the leftists who run the Biden-Garland Justice Department will back off in response to it.