McAuliffe Doubles Down

In the last days of the Virginia gubernatorial campaign, Terry McAuliffe is not backing off his anti-parent, pro-left wing indoctrination stance. One of the issues is Critical Race Theory. I have often said that the liberal position on CRT is: “It doesn’t exist…and it’s awesome!” In other words, we don’t teach CRT, but don’t you dare criticize it. That was the line McAuliffe took when asked about the subject by a television interviewer, who comes across as unusually rational. McAuliffe can’t (more properly, won’t) define CRT, and it doesn’t exist in Virginia, but if you don’t like it, you are a racist:

Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe suggests parents concerned about Critical Race Theory are racist, then refuses to define CRT. pic.twitter.com/MKnnb5BC4S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2021



Likewise with the question of parental involvement in education generally. This is the key fault line in the election. If you want your children to be turned over to a cabal of left-wing zealots while you are locked out of their education, you are a McAuliffe voter. If you care about your children’s education and think you should have a say in it, you are a Youngkin voter. In that light, it shouldn’t really be a surprise that Youngkin is doing well.

Youngkin released this ad yesterday, featuring a mother who, some years ago, was appalled at the explicit nature of one of her children’s assignments. She doesn’t identify the book; the ad emphasizes McAuliffe’s veto of legislation that would have given parents the right to choose alternative materials to the sexually explicit readings that her son was assigned (a right, by the way, that exists in many states). The ad is effective:

How did McAuliffe respond to this ad earlier today? He called it a “racist dog whistle,” even though race is completely absent from the ad. Apparently the book in question was Toni Morrison’s Beloved, which I haven’t read and which the ad doesn’t mention, but which sounds awful.

Shortly after the ad was released, McAuliffe struck back, saying Youngkin’s campaign was looking to gather support from “the most extreme elements of his party.” “In the final week of this race, Glenn Youngkin has doubled down on the same divisive culture wars that have fueled his campaign from the very beginning,” he said in a written statement. “Youngkin’s closing message of book banning and silencing esteemed Black authors is a racist dog whistle designed to gin up support from the most extreme elements of his party — mainly his top endorser and surrogate, Donald Trump.”

Call me an optimist, but that sounds like the desperate flailing of a candidate who is in deep trouble.

Finally, at risk of making a long post longer, we should note what is going on in Loudon County, where Virginia’s education crisis largely began. Today students in a number of Loudon County schools walked out to protest the sexual assault of a girl, in a girls’ bathroom, by a boy who pretended to be a girl with the endorsement of the school’s administration. The district then lied about the rape and the girl’s father, understandably upset, was labeled a domestic terrorist.

Loudoun County Students Walk Out In Protest Of Sexual Assault Cover Up https://t.co/FHXwmYYWAz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 26, 2021



Whose side is Terry McAuliffe on in this incident? The raped girl and her father? Or the “trans” ideologues whose insane dogma facilitated the assault, and who then lied about it and smeared the girl’s father? It would be nice if some reporter would ask that question.