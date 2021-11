Never Trumper Bill Krisol has tweeted:

Congratulations to @GlennYoungkin on his impressive victory tonight. I wish him success as governor, and trust he’ll govern in a responsible and public-spirited way, on behalf of all Virginians.

Kristol’s statement of trust is sincere, I think. But it raises the question of why he endorsed the leftist Clintonista scoundrel Terry McAuliffe, rather than Youngkin.

For the answer, see the title of this post.