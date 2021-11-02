Youngkin In a Landslide? [Updated Again and Again]

With 60% of the vote tabulated–a big caveat, I am not sure how the mostly-Democrat early voting figures in those numbers–Glenn Youngkin has what normally would be considered an insuperable 11-point lead over Terry McAuliffe. It is too early to pop the champagne corks, but things are looking very good. Maybe the earthquake is beginning sooner than I expected.

Comfortably Smug explains:

It’s wild. When people can’t buy groceries, gas costs double, and you call their children racist, they come out to vote. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 3, 2021



I do think that the insanity of Critical Race Theory is the key issue. Staying with optimism for the moment, CRT is no more popular anywhere else in the country than it is in Virginia.

UPDATE: There appears to be funny business going on in heavily Democratic Fairfax, as they are re-scanning ballots. And Marc Elias, the Democrats’ fraudster in chief, is in the mix. Elise Stefanik is concerned:

🚨🚨🚨 Why are reporters allowing McAuliffe’s behind the scenes election fraudster @marceelias to dictate Fairfax County counting timelines and protocols?!? cc: @claudiatenney https://t.co/YwakAdZwn9 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 2, 2021



As always, Youngkin’s win–assuming the numbers continue to come in as they have so far–needs to be outside the margin of fraud.

MORE: It looks like Republicans will win all three statewide Virginia races. The GOP Lieutenant Governor candidate is being acknowledged as the winner:

First black woman elected statewide in Virginia is conservative Winsome Sears. https://t.co/eU7ETvH9fp — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2021



And the Attorney General’s race has already been called for the Republican.

It is looking like a GOP sweep. The McAuliffe campaign is depressed, to say the least:

I've seen funerals with more energy–including among the ones being eulogized https://t.co/Pq78Qz1l7l — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) November 3, 2021

MORE: The far Left, i.e. MSNBC, is making excuses. Critical Race Theory? It doesn’t exist! (But it’s awesome!) And those Republican winners? They’re insurrectionists!

This is INSANE. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican." pic.twitter.com/ARppUNUuGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021



This lack of self-knowledge in the Democratic Party promises to turn 2022 into a tsunami.

HEH: Triumphalism is spreading. The Lincoln Project’s role in the Democratic Party’s fiasco can’t be ridiculed enough:

Everything The Lincoln Project Touches Dies or is Under 18. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2021

UPDATE: With 74% of the ballots counted, Youngkin is up by 9%.

MORE: Youngkin is up by 7% with 80% reporting.

ANOTHER THING: The Republican candidate for Governor of New Jersey has pulled ahead with 34% of precincts reporting. I have no idea what ballots have been counted or not counted, but it would be another earthquake if Republicans win in blue New Jersey.

ONE MORE: Some have been wondering, what is wrong with white women? Here are some numbers:

Virginia 2020 —> White women

50% Biden (D), 49% Trump (R) Virginia 2021 —> White women

57% Youngkin (R), 43% McAuliffe (D) A 15-point swing to the GOP with this group. (via @NBCNews Exit Polls) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 3, 2021



CRT does not play well with mothers, but another important point is that Glenn Youngkin turned out to be a very good candidate. There is nothing new here: candidate selection is obviously important. But Youngkin, whom I had never heard of, turned out to be a more skilled politician than we could reasonably have expected. That probably made the difference in tonight’s race, and it cannot be taken for granted in races in other states going forward.

ONE MORE: With 88% of precincts reporting, Youngkin’s lead is down to four points. McAuliffe has been gaining, and may be on pace to catch up, especially if the Democrats are able to fabricate some votes in Fairfax County or elsewhere. But McAuliffe appeared before his supporters a few minutes ago and, while he didn’t concede, acted like a candidate who has lost–thanking his family, pledging that the fight will continue, and so on.

Will it be a long night? I don’t know. It might be.

HEH HEH: Things continue to look good in Virginia, and how about New Jersey? It is time for a bit of triumphalism, and if we are looking for the lamest take of all, we can’t do better than Jennifer Rubin. Or better yet, a combination of Rubin and Bill Kristol:

Frame this tweet https://t.co/e2FDe8X2J5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 3, 2021

ON THE OTHER HAND: Youngkin’s lead is down to 2% with 94% of precincts reporting. Are we getting close to the margin of fraud?

ANOTHER THING: Why do Democrats insist on dancing? Sensible people dance only at their daughters’ weddings. We have seen a number of videos like this one in the last few weeks:

My God he’s dancing around this stage in lipstick. Youngkin completely broke him. pic.twitter.com/PkaLtoJkVG — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 3, 2021



