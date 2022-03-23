I thought the humorous video below represented nothing more than a light-hearted display of wit with a postmodern twist or two. I greatly enjoyed the video when a busy friend took a timeout from his work to draw my attention to it yesterday.

Reading Ben Shapiro’s column this morning, however, I note, not for the first time, that I am slow on the uptake. Jeremy’s Razors is a real thing. Its back story is pithy: “A year ago, Harry’s Razors advertised on our shows. But then, they pulled their ads due to ‘values misalignment.’ Harry’s apparently decided that conservatives don’t deserve great razors.”

Its motto is “Shut up and shave.” Its site is here. Among its hashtags is #IHateHarrys.