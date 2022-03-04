Posted on March 4, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

Zelensky speaks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a press conference under dire circumstances yesterday with him speaking in Russian, Ukrainian, and English. He fielded questions for 55 minutes. I would like to post the whole thing for your information, but have only been able to find clips such as the 90-second highlight reel below. As the fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance Zelensky is the man of the hour. He harks back to the old-fashioned virtues. In the battle for the future I can only express my support and pray for his survival.

