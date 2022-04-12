CNN+: A Bomb of Epic Proportions

CNN+ launched last month, but has been in the works for a while. Wikipedia says:

CNN+ is a video streaming service that launched on March 29, 2022. It is an offshoot of the CNN cable television news network. The new digital streaming service was announced on July 19, 2021, as “the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.”

The new streaming service got some publicity when Chris Wallace left Fox News to join it. However, the numbers so far are grim:

The embattled CNN cable network looks to have another situation on its hands: the underwhelming launch of its new streaming service, CNN+. The service’s total number of daily viewers has yet to surpass 10,000, according to reports — fueling speculation that the network’s new parent company, Discovery WarnerMedia, could be pushed into slashing costs even as CNN+ tries to get off the ground.

Fewer than 10,000 viewers a day? For perspective, that is a small fraction of what we get here on Power Line, and we have no costs other than $600 a month for web hosting. The red ink at CNN must be knee-deep.

Generally, I hate to see businesses fail. But in this case, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving network.