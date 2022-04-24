Identity Politics Meets Its Waterloo?

The Faculty is looking for candidates with a PhD or equivalent in the fields of geography, earth and/or environmental science and sustainability, planning or a related discipline. . . This call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, non-binary, or two-spirit.

In other words, straight white males need not apply, and won’t be hired.

This ad would be facially illegal in the United States, though there is no doubt that this kind of identity-politics hiring is widespread in American universities right now. Academic hiring is always idiosyncratic and specific to each faculty slot, but the anecdotes are piling up so fast that it is starting to resemble a data set—suitable some day for “disparate impact” analysis—about searches where the word is out that white males will not be considered.

If you scroll down in the ad to the second page, it mentions that prospective candidates for the position must take a “Self-Identification Applicant Survey,” where one of the questions is as follows:

So it is somehow crucial to know your sexual preference in your private life in order to know whether you can teach and conduct research on climate change. Got it.

Ironic that this is happening at a place called Waterloo.