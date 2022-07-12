A Rx for Dr. Jill

Dr. Jill Biden spoke at a Latinx IncluXion Luncheon in San Antonio yesterday. The White House has posted the text of her remarks here. I have included a short, short video clip below.

Someone in her speechwriting shop thought she should endear herself to the Latinx IncluXion community by paying tribute to La Raza (“The Race”) founder and former leader Raúl Yzaguirre. The lunch event was sponsored by the organization under its successor name.

Dr. Jill hailed the “diversity of this community” (the sweeping hand gesture reminds us she is a teacher with an advanced degree). She’s taking heat for likening the local community to breakfast tacos. If that is an offense, however, it is the least of it.

This is what she said: “Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community — as distinct as the bodegas [per the White House text, but see the video at the bottom] of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio — is your strength.”

A few comments:

The whole Latinx thing has become a joke. Her appearance at the lunch was a bad idea to begin with. At least GOP congressional candidate Casey Garcia is in on the joke.

Maybe if we rebrand the Southern Border as SouXern BorderX, Joe Biden will finally visit? https://t.co/xCYrp74gM0 — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) July 11, 2022

Dr. Jill was the keynote speaker at the lunch sponsored by the organization formerly known as La Raza. In my opinion, it is a detestable organization.

The sentence is incomprehensible. What is she saying? The Latino community is “unique,” but it is also “diverse.” However, its members are alike. Or the members of each local Hispanic community are “diverse” and “unique. Or the Hispanic community is one of America’s “diverse” communities. I’m not sure which.

Maybe they are uniquely diverse. Whatever, “diversity” is their strength. I think the mantra runs “diversity is our strength.”

To the extent it can be understood in any sense, it is stupid. “Diversity” has become a shibboleth — a magical incantation. It is otherwise meaningless.

And the Doctor of Education was unprepared to read “bodegas” in her text. She called them “bogedas” (with the emphasis on the first syllable). This is a pitiful performance for a Doctor of Education. Or perhaps it is average!

I may be slow on the uptake myself, but I think Dr. Jill could use a little help. I have a prescription for her: fire your speechwriter. That advice is widely applicable to the administration and there is no helping the human relic who heads it.

At a "Latinx IncluXion" conference, Jill Biden says the Hispanic community is as "unique" as tacos.pic.twitter.com/Vb5wJyYGWB — RNC Latinos (@RNCLatinos) July 11, 2022

JOHN adds: In response to Jill Biden’s speech, Marco Rubio changed his profile picture:

The Biden administration has become a laughingstock, which is fine except that what it is doing to our country isn’t funny. Still, mockery is appropriate.