Ramirez v. the Star Tribune

In his morning email blast the great Michael Ramirez pairs his cartoon of the day (below) with my post “Sinema & the Star Tribune sign on” and three other columns on the Schumer/Manchin monstrosity. Michael’s take is of course more concise than the Star Tribune’s. Unlike the Star Tribune’s propagandistic pabulum, it is also right on the money, so to speak. He titles this one “Fiscal fantasy” and comments in his message: “The Inflation Reduction Act will raise taxes and spending and IRS audits, discourage investment while having no significant impact on inflation, and adding $22.2 billion to the deficit for the first four years.” Michael’s Substack site is here (subscribe here).
