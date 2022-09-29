Posted on September 29, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Break Up the Ivy League?

What if we applied anti-trust principles against concentration in industry and market collusion to higher education? We might very well conclude that the ivy league should be broken up. The figure below, from Nature magazine, shows that a tiny handful of universities produce the large majority of college professors today. What this means for intellectual diversity, and the competition of ideas and methodologies, is pretty clear, since most academic departments at elite universities mimic one another, never mind the left ideological conformity that is hardening further every day.

