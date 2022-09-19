Posted on September 19, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: COVID Is Over

COVID is so over that even Joe Biden gets it, though his declaration over the weekend that COVID is over is going to annoy the masks-forever faction of the Democratic Party, and make J. Edgar Fauci totally redundant. Prediction: somehow I expect the Biden Administration will find reasons to extend the COVID “state of emergency” anyway, because we’re still coping with the aftermath. Or something.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses