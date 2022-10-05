Posted on October 5, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Are Women Boycotting Marriage?

More and more women are not getting married for some reason. Numerous reasons are posited, from feminism to the fact that young men seem uninterested—or unable—to get married themselves, which may be the reciprocal of feminism. It is a long subject we won’t try to explain here, but this chart is not good news.

