The Daily Chart: Biden’s Hypocrisy on the Gender Pay Gap

During his 2020 campaign and after taking office, Joe Biden has been happy to retail the favorite leftist cliche of the “gender pay gap,” in which women only earn 83 cents for every dollar a man earns. Biden pledged to “close the gender pay gap,” and ostentatiously signed a list of commitments to “Advance Pay Equity and Support Women’s Economic Security.” Biden also signed an executive order that called on the Office of Personnel Management to review compensation packages and report back to the president on how to advance equal pay.

Maybe he should start by looking in a mirror. Because guess what? Here’s the most recent data on the gender pay gap on Biden’s own White House staff.

This isn’t a new story for the Sniffer-in-Chief. The Washington Free Beacon notes: