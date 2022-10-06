The Daily Chart: BLM on Crime

There was an interesting moment last week amidst the landfall in Florida of Hurricane Ian, when Governor DeSantis remarked that looters risked being shot. Immediately the left pounced to declare the statement racist, but Gov. DeSantis made no reference to the ethnicity of prospective looters. Isn’t the claim “racist” in the absence of an antecedent a startling implicit admission that the left knows which ethnic group does most of the urban looting these days?

Black Lives Matter seems equally confused on this point. Here is a pie chart that BLM put out. Give it a good long look, and ask yourself if this chart says what BLM thinks it says—or perhaps the opposite?