Posted on October 13, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Harvard, Home of Inflation

You think the Biden inflation is bad? Check out grade inflation at Harvard. Maybe there is a connection between monetary inflation and grade inflation, since so many of our economic elite that have mismanaged our economy come from Harvard and equivalent institutions. Or perhaps Harvard kids really are just that much smarter than they were 50 years ago. I’m sure Harvard students all think so. (You can stop laughing any time. . .)

