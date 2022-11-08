The Daily Chart: Campaign Big Spenders

While we await the first election returns later on today, here’s a look at the largest individual campaign donors for this cycle at least through the last reporting period, courtesy of Visual Capitalist. (To make sense of Soros’s $129 million donation, we’d need to see to whom Democracy Pac II passed along the money.)
Chaser: Turns out Republican big donors outweigh Soros and his pals:
