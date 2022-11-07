The Daily Chart: Pay Attention Illinois Voters

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that one reason Illinois’s public sector costs so much is the high number of overpaid “civil servants,” many of whom are, as Churchill once put it, “no longer civil, and no longer servants.” These Illinois employees cost, according to the Journal, about $17 billion: “Many states offer high salaries to public employees, but Illinois state workers are the second highest-paid government workers in the country when adjusted for cost of living, according to Wirepoints. The Land of Lincoln beats California, New Jersey and New York on the metric. This is one reason Illinois voters pay the second highest property tax rates.”

Even more startling his how fast their numbers have grown:

Illinois voters, vote accordingly.