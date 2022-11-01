The Daily Chart: Public School Spending by Race

One notable aspect of the oral argument yesterday about affirmative action was Justice Sotomayor going full critical race theory about the issue, claiming, among other things, that blacks were segregated into public schools that are “under-resourced.” While it may be true that urban public schools lack a lot of resources when it comes to common sense and rigorous instruction, Sotomayor, like most liberals, measures this only in money.

About that: while there are wide differences in per-pupil spending across the nation for a variety of normal reasons, when the spending is broken down by race, it looks like this: