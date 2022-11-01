Thought for the Day: A Bloom Reminder

“Man is essentially an incomplete being, and full awareness of this incompleteness is essential to his humanity and ground for the specifically human quest for completeness or wholeness. Man must resist spurious contentment because it conceals his fundamental condition.”
—Allan Bloom
