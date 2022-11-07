Thought for the Day: The Idiot Vote

“[T]he depressing but undeniable fact [is] that the gravest danger to our republican government is that too many idiots vote. . .

“Such idiots, to be sure, range across the political spectrum, and are of all colors, creeds, nations of origin and, yes, political orientations. Yet in America today, only one of the dominant parties—guess which one—is actually dependent on the idiot vote for its very survival. Ignoramuses are the Democrats’ core constituency. Can’t name your congressman or a single Supreme Court justice? Have vaguely heard of Gettysburg, but can’t quite place the war? Get your idea of news from People and Us or Comedy Central? You’re a single-issue voter and the single issue is more-more-more and who-cares-how-it -gets-paid-for? The Dems not only want you to vote, they will hunt you down, fill out the registration form for you and show up on election day and drag you to the polls. And if you can’t make it, they’ll send someone else and say you did. And all the while, proudly cast themselves as defenders of democracy, because the right to vote is, you know, like sacrosanct.”