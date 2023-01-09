Now We Know What They Said

That was quite a dramatic scene on the House floor Friday night when Kevin McCarthy walked up the aisle and confronted Matt Gaetz. I’m not a good enough lip reader to know what passed between them, but fortunately we have the experts at Bad Lip Reading on the job, and they have decoded it for us:

Everything changes once you know what McCarthy and Gaetz were actually saying#118thCongress #KevinMcCarthy #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/8Yr7LCtioC — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2023

More seriously, it does seem that you can make out McCarthy opening with a direct question to Gaetz: “What will it take for you to vote for me? Just say it.” But as Gaetz is seen from the side it is difficult to make him out, and McCarthy’s sequels aren’t easy to guess at either.