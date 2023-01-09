Posted on January 9, 2023 by John Hinderaker

Our “Extremists” vs. Theirs

Some on the left are contrasting the rebellion mounted by Matt Gaetz et al. with the quiescence shown by the “Squad” and other radical Democrats during the Pelosi regime. I don’t find the difference surprising, for two reasons: 1) the Democrats are a top-down party, and taking orders comes naturally to them; and 2) the Pelosi regime was so far left that I’m not sure what the Squad could have held out for.

Nevertheless, this thread by Glenn Greenwald deserves consideration. Maybe he has a point:

