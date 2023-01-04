The Daily Chart: China In the Greenhouse, But Not the Doghouse

The Times of London reports that the official climatistas are mad at Britain for opening its first new coal plant in decades to help alleviate it current energy crisis:

UN climate chief aims dig at Britain over coalmine The UN’s new climate change chief has issued a thinly veiled criticism of the British government’s decision to approve its first coalmine in decades after calling for an end to the polluting fuel at international climate talks.

Yet somehow the new UN chief climatista is silent about this:

And this, showing China’s share of global GHG emissions is greater than the next seven nations combined: