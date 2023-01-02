Posted on January 2, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: U.S. Competitiveness Headed Down

The U.S. continues to lose ground in most measures of economic freedom and performance. The chart below, from the Tax Foundation, was made before we got run over by the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending blowout, which rolled back a few of the pro-growth features of the Trump tax cut of 2017, so it’s likely this chart underestimates where the U.S. will end up in 2023. Happy new year.

