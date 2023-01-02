Thought for the Day: Raymond Aron on Classical Liberalism

Liberalism as understood by Raymond Aron:
“The liberal believes in the permanence of humanity’s imperfection, he resigns himself to a regime in which the good will be the result of numberless actions, and never the object of a conscious choice. Finally, he subscribes to the pessimism that sees in politics the art of creating the conditions in which the vices of men will contribute to the good of society.”
