Thought for the Day: Sowell on the Left & “the Common Man”

It would be easy to do a daily quote from Thomas Sowell, as there is no shortage of great ones. (Fortunately there is a dedicated Twitter feed for this.) But now and then we should. So:

One of the bittersweet things about growing old is realizing how mistaken you were when you were young. As a young political leftist, I saw the left as the voice of the common man. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The rhetoric of the political left often invokes the name of the common man, but their interest in ordinary people is at best like the ASPCA’s interest in dogs and cats. No one at the ASPCA has ever suggested putting cats and dogs on their board of directors. Running left-wing movements has always been the prerogative of spoiled rich kids.