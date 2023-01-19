Thought for the Day: Sowell on the Left & “the Common Man”

It would be easy to do a daily quote from Thomas Sowell, as there is no shortage of great ones. (Fortunately there is a dedicated Twitter feed for this.) But now and then we should. So:
One of the bittersweet things about growing old is realizing how mistaken you were when you were young. As a young political leftist, I saw the left as the voice of the common man. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The rhetoric of the political left often invokes the name of the common man, but their interest in ordinary people is at best like the ASPCA’s interest in dogs and cats. No one at the ASPCA has ever suggested putting cats and dogs on their board of directors. Running left-wing movements has always been the prerogative of spoiled rich kids.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.