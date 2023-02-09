Posted on February 9, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Delinquent Recession Indicators

Among the many potential recession indicators you can look at, such as the inverted yield curve or the Index of Leading Economic Indicators, one that should always be consulted is consumer debt delinquency. After falling during COVID because of lockdowns and endless stimulus payments, the trend in recent months doesn’t look good.

