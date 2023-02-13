The Daily Chart: Vaxing Is Waning

Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya asks:
Now that nearly 70% of the world population has received a covid vaccine dose and a larger fraction has recovered from covid infection, covid vaccine demand has collapsed. Public health authoritarianism in pursuit of this achievement threatens to collapse the demand for non-covid vaccines as well.
Chaser—Even the CDC’s latest figures make clear that children were at very low risk:
