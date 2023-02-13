Thought for the Day, from the Not Silent Cal

I’m fixing up to make some remarks about Calvin Coolidge later this week to mark the centennial of his becoming president, and these three comments of his seem especially salutary in a time of mediocre visionaries like Obama and Biden:
It is a great advantage to a President, and a major source of safety to the country, for him to know that he is not a great man. When a man begins to feel that he is the only one who can lead in this republic, he is guilty of treason to the spirit of our institutions.
It is difficult for men in high office to avoid the malady of self-delusion. They are always surrounded by worshipers. They are constantly, and for the most part sincerely, assured of their greatness. They live in an artificial atmosphere of adulation and exaltation which sooner or later impairs their judgment. They are in grave danger of becoming careless and arrogant.
A sound and wise statesmanship which recognizes and attempts to abide by its limitations will undoubtedly find itself displaced by that type of public official who promises much, talks much, legislates much, expends much, but accomplishes little.
The reason leftist historians worked so hard to attach the label “Silent Cal” to Coolidge is precisely because he was not silent, but that if people listened to (or read) him, he constituted a serious threat to progressivism.
