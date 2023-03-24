Posted on March 24, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Floyd Effect

Has anything harmed the conditions and prospects of black America more than the white liberal reaction to George Floyd’s death in 2020? Take in the breaks in the trend lines for homicide and vehicle deaths by race in the aftermath of that awful incident in the chart below. The “Floyd Effect” is the “Ferguson Effect” (as Heather Mac Donald labeled it) on steroids.

