Thought for the Day: The Best DEI Rant

I hereby nominate Dov Fischer of the American Spectator for the most succinct takedown of the diversity, equity, and inclusion racket:

These DEI deans are malignancies on the body academic, absolute poison. They get paid boatloads of money collected from overblown tuition, which saddles students and their parents with debt for life, to provide an ostensibly valuable service that my law degree, rabbinical degree, advanced history degree, and other educational attainments still leave me unable to fathom. What do these noxious DEI warts do to better society other than to promote reverse racism, divide people by ethnicities and skin color, in many cases promote anti-Semitism, and preach virtue-signaling effluvium that, once analyzed objectively between the lines, promote nothing but hate, the good woke kind of hate, hate for the values that once made America great?

I have new counter-programming suggestion. Since every college announcement begins with the rote incantation of the DEI Nicene Creed (“X institution is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. . .”) I suggest every non-woke institution begin every job ad or other official announcement with, “X institution is committed to truth, justice, and the American way.” And watch the wokesters have a meltdown.